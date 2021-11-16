Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Stephens

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stephens from $95.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s previous close.

TSN has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $60.52 and a twelve month high of $84.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

