Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Director Ronald Sege Sells 1,584 Shares

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ronald Sege also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04.

UI stock opened at $301.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.11 and a twelve month high of $401.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth approximately $659,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 504.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

