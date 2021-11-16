UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 16,855 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at $7,216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

SMPL stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $4,716,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,351 shares of company stock worth $16,708,947. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.