UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.33 Million Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.15.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.