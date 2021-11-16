UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after buying an additional 347,145 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at $7,216,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at $6,587,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 3,037.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $4,716,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,351 shares of company stock valued at $16,708,947 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $41.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.