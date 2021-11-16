UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 5,784 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Kennametal worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 1,736.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.08. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.79.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 60.15%.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

