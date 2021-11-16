UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.26% of Kronos Bio worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after buying an additional 1,502,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,822,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,681 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,544,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after buying an additional 318,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after buying an additional 202,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRON opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.20. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $942.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $191,223.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

