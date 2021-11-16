UBS Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £100 Price Target

UBS Group set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,801.54 ($128.06).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,968 ($117.17) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a one year high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,803.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,453.09. The company has a market capitalization of £138.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.