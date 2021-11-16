UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) SVP Harry G. Alcock Sells 17,000 Shares

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of UDR stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 284.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of UDR by 2,239.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 40,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 38,296 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 76.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at $707,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of UDR by 19.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at $1,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.
UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.
About UDR
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
