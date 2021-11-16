UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) SVP Harry G. Alcock Sells 17,000 Shares

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 284.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of UDR by 2,239.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 40,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 38,296 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 76.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at $707,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of UDR by 19.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at $1,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.