UMA (UMA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.18 Billion

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One UMA coin can now be bought for $18.48 or 0.00030274 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $614.94 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00049199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.00221886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,157,062 coins and its circulating supply is 63,724,410 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

