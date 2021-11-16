Unido EP Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $18.17 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000649 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded 66.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00067993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00093962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,600.04 or 1.00367263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.71 or 0.07025216 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,144,968 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

