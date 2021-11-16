United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,717 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.91% of United Community Banks worth $25,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

UCBI opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

