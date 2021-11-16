Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.07

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.07 and last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 419778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPLD shares. Craig Hallum cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $722.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,731,000 after purchasing an additional 224,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,892,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 211,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 830,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after purchasing an additional 195,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

