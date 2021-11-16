USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Short Interest Down 70.1% in October

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the October 14th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 267,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUGS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in USHG Acquisition by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USHG Acquisition stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,684. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.81. USHG Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

