Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Usio alerts:

Shares of USIO stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Usio has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $149.57 million, a PE ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Usio will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Long sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,039,831 shares in the company, valued at $12,932,528.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $32,267.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,164 shares of company stock worth $442,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Usio by 53.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,442 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in shares of Usio by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Usio by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Usio by 38.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Usio by 27.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.