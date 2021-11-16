Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

VACC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaccitech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of Vaccitech stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. Vaccitech has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.25. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vaccitech will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter worth $194,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter worth $284,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaccitech by 106.3% during the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

