Vai (VAI) Price Tops $0.92 on Major Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $114.32 million and $363,257.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00069041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00072131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00093795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,212.89 or 0.99908267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,373.52 or 0.07023475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 124,742,072 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

