Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.71.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $77.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of -70.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

