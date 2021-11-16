Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 100,100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

VMI opened at $252.00 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

