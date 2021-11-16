Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 297,846 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its position in Valvoline by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 94,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 46,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of VVV stock opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.