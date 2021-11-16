Vancity Investment Management Ltd Acquires 2,545 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for approximately 1.7% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 6.0% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AutoZone by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,229,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in AutoZone by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,911.84 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,921.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,718.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,591.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $30.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,711.35.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

