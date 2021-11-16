Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned 0.72% of Mercer International worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 75.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 30.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.76. Mercer International Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MERC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.00 target price on Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercer International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 62,860 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $649,972.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 37,140 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

