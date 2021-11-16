VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,571.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 470,542 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,580,000 after buying an additional 292,685 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $617,000.

Shares of EMLC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,944. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

