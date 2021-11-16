Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.85. The company had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,054. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $112.99 and a 1-year high of $142.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

