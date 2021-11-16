Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.7% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $44.47 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

