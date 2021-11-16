Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

