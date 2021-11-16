Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 56,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 109,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Hefren Tillotson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 191,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 264,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 87,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035,823. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.15.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

