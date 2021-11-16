Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 30,767 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.67% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $11,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 70.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 73.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 18.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSET. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

