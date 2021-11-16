Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Retractable Technologies were worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,063 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 508.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 109,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 57,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVP stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $304.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.73.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 84.68%.

Retractable Technologies Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

