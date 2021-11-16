Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Celcuity were worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 538.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 319,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celcuity by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,965,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELC opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.51, a current ratio of 32.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. Celcuity Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $262.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CELC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celcuity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

