Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,634,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.67% of Outlook Therapeutics worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTLK. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.