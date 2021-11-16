Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 26,353 Shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Akouos were worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akouos by 46.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 109,580 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Akouos by 39.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Akouos by 56.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 75,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Akouos by 13.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akouos by 64.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

AKUS stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Akouos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

