Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,214.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 140,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,131,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $259.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $193.01 and a 52-week high of $259.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

