Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 427.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.23. 6,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,256. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $193.01 and a twelve month high of $259.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.