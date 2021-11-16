Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Up 221.4% in October

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 221.4% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VONE stock opened at $217.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $164.78 and a 1 year high of $219.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.648 per share. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

