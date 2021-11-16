Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 8.6% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.57. 15,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,093. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.58 and a one year high of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.