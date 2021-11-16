Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Holdings Cut by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,397,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.8% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after buying an additional 2,859,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after buying an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after buying an additional 2,728,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,082,000 after buying an additional 1,135,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,041. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.23. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.039 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

