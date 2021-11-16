Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VAR1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Varta in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Varta in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Varta in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varta presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €97.17 ($114.31).

ETR VAR1 opened at €112.55 ($132.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 45.02. Varta has a 1 year low of €99.70 ($117.29) and a 1 year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The business’s 50-day moving average is €122.74 and its 200 day moving average is €130.09.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

