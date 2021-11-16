Vector Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,222 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,199% compared to the average daily volume of 171 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VGR shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

VGR opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc raised its position in Vector Group by 207.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 22,941 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 43.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 40,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 154,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

