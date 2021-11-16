Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, October 4th.

VEC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.02. 729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,378. Vectrus has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $574.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vectrus by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,084 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 5,244.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 959,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 941,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after buying an additional 53,841 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 9.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after buying an additional 60,561 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

