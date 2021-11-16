Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading Down 7%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares traded down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.35. 88,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,119,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,429 shares of company stock valued at $189,442 over the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 540,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 21,647 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 29,039 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

