VeraBank N.A. Boosts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

VeraBank N.A. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,946 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 152,155 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 113,174 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $173,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,339,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $82.48. 21,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,073. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.