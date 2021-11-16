VeraBank N.A. Has $884,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in CVS Health by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 8,571 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 364,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,955,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Barclays increased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.11.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health stock remained flat at $$93.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 64,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,279. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $123.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

