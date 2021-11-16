VeraBank N.A. Invests $213,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Lam Research by 380.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 94.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $23,754,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in Lam Research by 6.2% in the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 5,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $631.38. 9,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,456. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $606.28.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,616 shares of company stock worth $11,001,773. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.42.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

