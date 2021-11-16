VeraBank N.A. Purchases 1,174 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

VeraBank N.A. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Citigroup by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Citigroup by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after buying an additional 1,258,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 640,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after buying an additional 104,473 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,603,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.48 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

