Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 402.38% and a negative return on equity of 252.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

VERB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. 114,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,346,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Verb Technology has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verb Technology by 102.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 33,336 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the second quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VERB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

