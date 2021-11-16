Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 402.38% and a negative return on equity of 252.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.
VERB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. 114,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,346,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Verb Technology has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.97.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verb Technology by 102.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 33,336 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the second quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Verb Technology
Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.
