VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading Down 16.6% This Week

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $61.08 million and $12,713.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00069182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00072782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00094757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,159.40 or 0.99703552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.69 or 0.07037180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,314,225 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

