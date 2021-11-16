Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON:VOG opened at GBX 3.22 ($0.04) on Tuesday. Victoria Oil & Gas has a one year low of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 6.70 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,070.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of £8.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.30.

About Victoria Oil & Gas

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

