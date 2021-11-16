Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the October 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,462,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NIHK opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10. Video River Networks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

