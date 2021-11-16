Vidya Price Down 21.9% Over Last Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Vidya has a total market cap of $8.10 million and approximately $75,216.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vidya has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00049328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00221622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars.

